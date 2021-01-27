J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce sales of $434.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.60 million to $436.88 million. J2 Global reported sales of $405.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.45.

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,267,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 73,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

JCOM opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.