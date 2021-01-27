Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $431.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $419.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $154.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.49. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

