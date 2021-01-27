Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.64. 567,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.
A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.89.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter.
About Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
