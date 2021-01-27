Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,808 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $23,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.