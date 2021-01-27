Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 60,110 Shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,016,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

