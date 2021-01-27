Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,967 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $293.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.