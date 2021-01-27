Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,818 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $252.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

