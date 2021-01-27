Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.87 and a 200-day moving average of $338.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

