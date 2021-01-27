Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 31,087 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,851 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 316,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the period.

QLTA opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

