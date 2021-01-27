Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 82,668 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,054 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

