Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,747,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,313,000.

FV opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

