Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,418 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.25% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7,780.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $150.29 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.32.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

