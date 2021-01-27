Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

