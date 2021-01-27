Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

