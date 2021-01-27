Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.87 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

