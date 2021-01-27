Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 874,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

