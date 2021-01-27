Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

