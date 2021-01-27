Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.75% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMTM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

