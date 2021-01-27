Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.48 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $255.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average is $247.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

