Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $294.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $297.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.