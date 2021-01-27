Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $22.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

