Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.06 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day moving average is $285.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.