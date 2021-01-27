Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $22,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

TRV stock opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

