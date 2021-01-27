Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 171,684 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 340.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after purchasing an additional 187,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 57.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,507,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

