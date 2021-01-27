Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 25,100 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

