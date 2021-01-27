Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,487 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $209.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.33. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

