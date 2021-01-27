Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.16. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

