Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after buying an additional 110,313 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,726,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 342,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 176,587 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 791,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.