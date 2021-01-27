Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

