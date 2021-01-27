Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,870 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of The AES worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The AES in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The AES in the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The AES by 301.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of AES opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

