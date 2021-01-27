Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 97,175 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

