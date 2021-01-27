Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,935 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,715,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $153.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $139.01 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.