Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 250.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock opened at $355.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.69. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.