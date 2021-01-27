Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Buy

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,928. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter worth $85,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.