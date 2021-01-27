Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.06. Approximately 950,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 721,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

