Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $298,911.15 and approximately $140,799.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

