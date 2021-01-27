JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.75 and last traded at $90.09. 16,025,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 12,617,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
