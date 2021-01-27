JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.75 and last traded at $90.09. 16,025,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 12,617,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

