Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €75.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.83 ($86.86).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €72.08 ($84.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.