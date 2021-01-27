Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Premier Foods stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 3.20.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

