Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $11.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average is $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $243.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.