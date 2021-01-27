Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Acerinox, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ANIOY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

