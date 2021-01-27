Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,570,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 2,857,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

