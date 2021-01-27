Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 100,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,570,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 2,857,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,792,000 after acquiring an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
