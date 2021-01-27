Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.50 ($31.18).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €27.80 ($32.71) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.75.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.