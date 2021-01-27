Jetcoin (JET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $305,573.46

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $305,573.46 and $914,792.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.00895718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.00 or 0.04410594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.