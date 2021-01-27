Jewel (JWL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $370.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $370.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00050891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00132047 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00905419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Jewel Coin Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

