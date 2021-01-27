Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.69

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and traded as high as $22.81. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

