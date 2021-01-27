Jibrel Network (JNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $128,909.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $128,909.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

