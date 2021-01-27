Jibrel Network Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $99,937.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.33 or 0.00898247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.92 or 0.04502064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

