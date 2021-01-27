JMP Securities Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $180.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

