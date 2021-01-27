JMP Securities Raises Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $80.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

